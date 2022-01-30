2 Venezuelans arrested after busted with 92lbs marijuana

Police in Regional Division #2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) Saturday afternoon went to a house at Johanna Cecelia, Essequibo Coast where two Venezuelan Nationals were busted with a large quantity of compressed marijuana.

According to Police report, the party of ranks conducted a search of the premises in their presence where 42 kilograms (or 92lbs) of leaves, seeds and stems compressed and wrap in brown scotch tape suspected to be cannabis was found in the ceiling of the said house.

The two men were arrested and escorted to the Suddie Police Station along with the suspected cannabis where they were placed into custody and the narcotic was weighed and lodge.

Further investigations are underway.