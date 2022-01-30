22-Y-O arrested with illegal gun at Kaneville

A 22-year-old male was this morning arrested at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, with an unlicensed firearm and matching ammunition.

Police say the discovery was made sometime between 11:15h and 12:00h during an intelligence-led operation that was carried out at a house in Hammer Head Street, Kaneville.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested with an unlicensed .32 pistol, one magazine and two live rounds of ammunition in his possession during the exercise.

According to police, “The suspect is wanted for a series of armed robberies in Georgetown.”

The young man was taken into custody pending investigation.

This operation was conducted as the Guyana Police Force undertake efforts to remove unlicensed guns off the streets.

In 2021, the Guyana Police Force has managed to recover 71 illegal firearms, successfully taking them off the streets of Guyana and out of the hands of criminal elements.

So far this year, eight firearms including an improvised shotgun have been discovered in the month of January.