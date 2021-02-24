Girl, 12, pregnant after being raped

A 12-year-old girl of North West District (NWD) is now pregnant after she was allegedly raped by a man whom she has been intimate with for several months.

Based on reports received, the incident took place in 2020. The Police have since confirmed that the girl is five months pregnant.

In addition, Police stated that on Monday at about 14:00h, ranks attached to the Matthew’s Ridge Police Station, acting on information, visited the victim where she related what had transpired.

She was subsequently taken to the hospital where a medical certificate was acquired in favour of the victim.

Statements have not yet been taken; however, investigations are in progress.