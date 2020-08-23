GDF medic delivers healthy baby boy in Region 7

Guyana Defence Force Medic, Lance Corporal (LCPL) Thirston Tappin rendered medical attention to a pregnant woman who was in labour at Kaikan, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

This assistance by the officer on Wednesday last led to Nairobi Marquez safely delivering her healthy baby boy. LCPL Tappin is currently serving at the GDF location at Kaikan on Guyana’s border with Venezuela, the army said in a post on social media.

LCPL Tappin had been attending to a Guyanese resident in the area when he was asked to provide assistance to 34-year-old Marquez. He proceeded to the woman’s abode and rendered the assistance needed. The mother and newborn were later transported to the Kaikan Health Centre for further care and treatment.

Elated, Marquez has since extended sincere appreciation to LCPL Tappin and the Guyana Defence Force. Marquez, a Venezuelan national, is residing with a Guyanese relative in Guyana.