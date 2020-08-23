Wash bay owner robbed at gunpoint in Linden

A 36-year-old woman, who owns and operates a wash bay at Wismar, Linden with her husband, was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night.

The incident occurred sometime around 20:00h at the Stone Wall Wash Bay located at Prosville Squatting Area, Wismar. The woman was relieved of her cellular phone valued at $210,000 and $65,000 cash.

According to police reports, the woman was alone at the wash bay at the time of robbery. She was sitting on a bench under a shed when the suspect who was clad in dark-coloured pants with a black bandana tied around his head walked up to her and pointed a gun to her face.

The suspect demanded money from her. He then pushed his hands into the victim’s pants pocket and tòok out the cash and grabbed the phone from the table nearby.

The suspect made good his escape on foot into Wisroc Area.

Police are on the hunt for the suspect as the investigation continue.