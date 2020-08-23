Thieves raid Nabacalis, D’Urban St churches

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force are on the hunt for several persons who broke into two churches – Mount Olivet Wesleyan Church at Nabacalis Public Road, East Coast Demerara, and the Outreach Ministries International at D’Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown – in separate incidents and escaped with millions of dollars in equipment over recent days.

Both incidents occurred on Thursday.

According to reports, the caretaker of the Mount Olivet Wesleyan Church went to clean the place of worship on Friday afternoon but she realised that something was amiss when she noticed the locks on the gate were broken.

The woman said she then proceeded into the compound and discovered the locks on the doors were also broken and some boxes that were in the building were outside the church door.

When she entered the building, she realised that all of the equipment that the church recently purchased, was missing. The pastor’s office was also broken into and ransacked. She said that she raised an alarm and the police were summoned.

INews understands that on Sunday last, the pastor had made a public announcement that the church was entering into a new church year, and they have one last payment to make to clear their debts on the equipment.

When CCTV footage from the area was reviewed, it showed that a car was parked outside the church on Thursday morning around 02:30h, and a man walked toward the church gate. Shortly after, the lights of the church went off.

The church door that was broken

After reviewing the CCTV footage, Police now believe that someone from within the church might have some knowledge about the robbery since the lights were switched off just before the robbery occurred.

The thieves made off with a generator valued at $385,000, a laptop valued at $100,000, two projectors at $230,000, a JBL self-powered speaker at $131,000, a Behringer at $95000, a crossover that cost $36,000, an amplifier that cost $132,000 and mixer valued at $131,000, among other items.

Police are now in the process of locating the suspects, and the pastor is asking anyone who might have any knowledge about the robbery or the items, to contact him on 6480759 or 2292136.

Also, on Thursday, bandits broke into the Outreach Ministries International located at Lot 26 D’Urban Street, Lodge Georgetown, that is pastored by Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, and also made good their escape with their equipment.

Investigations are underway.