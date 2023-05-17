GCCI to work with Foreign Ministry on expanding trade opportunities for local businesses

President of Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Mr. Kester Hutson, and other Executive Members of the Chamber, today met with Foreign Secretary, Mr. Robert Persaud, and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to discuss areas of cooperation and engagement between the Foreign Ministry and the GCCI.

Among the issues discussed were the continued promotion of trade through trade missions and bodies such as CARICOM’s Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED), the National Trade Facilitation Committee and the National Advisory Committee on External Negotiations; increasing engagement with Guyana’s Diaspora and utilization of their skills and resources towards the advancement of the local private sector; and building the capacity of local companies and organisations such as the GCCI in anticipation of Guyana’s upward development trajectory.

The Foreign Secretary assured the Chamber of the Ministry’s full support in working towards the promotion and development of Guyana’s private sector and Mr. Hutson committed to sustained engagement and collaboration with the Ministry.

--- ---