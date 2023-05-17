Accused rapist jumps over courthouse banister in daring dash for freedom

Rape accused Warren George made a daring dash for freedom on Tuesday, jumping over the very high western banister of the High Court in Georgetown where he is facing trial.

This publication understands that George, who is on cash bail, is on trial before Justice Navindra Singh and a mixed 12-member jury at the Sexual Offence Court in Georgetown.

During Tuesday’s hearing, he requested to use the washroom. His request was granted by the presiding Judge and a Policeman was instructed to escort the accused to the washroom.

As the Policeman was escorting him back to the courtroom, George sprinted away from the Policeman, ran down the courthouse’s corridor, and then jumped over the banister.

After landing in a small pool of water, he got back up and ran away in the direction of Avenue of the Republic. Accused persons who are on bail pending their trial are not usually secured by handcuffs and foot shackles.

Police ranks stationed at the court gave chase after George but were unable to apprehend him.

A reliable source told this publication that to everyone’s surprise, George showed up to court the following day and explained to the Judge that his actions were a mistake.

Justice Singh, after considering the serious nature of the offence, revoked George’s bail and remanded him to prison pending the hearing and determination of his trial.

--- ---