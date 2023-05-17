CXC probing alleged leak of exam paper

See full statement from the Caribbean Examinations Council:

CXC® Investigating Concerns of Examination Breach

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC ®) is aware of the concerns that the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC®) Math Paper 02 which was written today (Wednesday, 17 May 2023) was leaked.

This matter is of great concern to us, we have commenced our investigations and will make a definitive statement once the investigation is completed. In the meantime, candidates can rest assured that this matter is being treated with the highest urgency.

--- ---