GAWU, NPC ink agreement for additional benefits for workers

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) and the National Parks Commission (NPC) recently signed an agreement paving the way for increased benefits and improved conditions for workers within the Union’s bargaining unit.

The parties began discussions earlier this year, and both sides were able to articulate their positions and counter positions. Through those exchanges, both the GAWU and the NPC appreciated each other views and facilitated the agreement that was signed.

The recently concluded agreement has brought about positive changes for the workers in the GAWU’s bargaining unit. They can now enjoy increased rates of meal and bicycle allowances.

GAWU’s President Seepaul Narine expressed pleasure that the parties could have reached an agreement bilaterally. He shared that this was a positive indication of the relationship between the Union and the Commission. NPC’s Commissioner Jason Fraser who also spoke echoed similar views.

He highlighted that the Commission has recognised the efforts of its workforce and it seeks, within its means, to reciprocate through improved benefits and conditions.

The GAWU presently represents workers of the Commission who are stationed at the National Park, the Zoological Park, and the Botanical Gardens. Over the years, discussions between the Union and the Commission have yielded several advancements and the GAWU anticipates the positive relations being sustained.

