Construction worker busted with ganja 

A 36-year-old construction worker of Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Friday evening arrested following the discovery of a quantity of ganja during a Police operation in the area.

Police stated that while patrolling at Nabaclis Railway Embankment, ECD, the ranks conducted a search on the suspect but nothing illegal was found on his person.

However, a search was conducted on a blue plastic barrel about ten feet away from where he was, and one transparent plastic wrap containing a quantity of cannabis was found.

He was told of the offence, cautioned, arrested, and escorted to the Cove and John Police Station, where the Cannabis was weighed and amounted to 424.5 grams. He is expected to make his court appearance later in the week.

--- ---