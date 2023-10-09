Essequibo man found dead in drain

The police have launched an investigation into the death of 24-year-old Andrew Murray of Jibb, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) whose body was discovered in a drain on Sunday.

It is suspected that he might have been a victim of a hit-and-run since his body bore injuries consistent with a vehicular accident. The body was discovered at Walton Hall Village, Essequibo Coast.

However, the driver of the car suspected to have been involved in the accident was arrested. He remains in custody assisting with investigations.

However, he reportedly told investigators that while driving, he felt that he ran over ‘something’ and thought it was an animal. He also claimed that he stopped his vehicle, exited, and looked around but did not see anything, and as such, he drove off the scene.

Meanwhile, a relative of the dead man recalled earlier in the evening, Murray went back home and informed them that he was involved in a fight. The aunt noted that sometime after, he went back on the road but never returned.

It wasn’t until Sunday morning when his aunt went to church, that she was informed that her nephew was lying motionless in a drain. The woman rushed to the scene, where she saw the young man dead.

