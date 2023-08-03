GAW announces coaching unit for CPL 2023

The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) franchise has announced its coaching contingent for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with former South Africa all-rounder, Lance Klusener appointed as Consultant Coach.

The 51-year-old expressed his excitement to join the franchise, noting that he has always been impressed with the Caribbean vibe generated during the ‘Biggest Party in Sport.’

“I’m looking forward to joining the Amazon Warriors! I’m ready for the challenge. I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with some of the best players from the Caribbean and around the world,” Klusener stated.

Klusener brings a wealth of experience with a successful coaching career in South Africa, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe.

In recent times, Klusener has coached Durban Super Giants in the SA20 Tournament and Delhi in the Indian Premier League. Klusener is also the coach of the Cape Town Samp Army for the inaugural T10 Zim Afro League.

During his playing days, Klusener featured in 49 Tests where he scored 1906 runs including four centuries as well as taking 80 wickets. In ODIs, he featured in 171 matches and ended with an average of 41 and 192 wickets.

The experienced coaching unit also features longstanding senior West Indies coach, Rayon Griffith who is in his fifth season with the franchise. The former national player has been an integral part of the West Indies coaching setup, particularly in the longer format.

Completing the coaching unit is Ryan Hercules. Hercules, who currently serves as Guyana senior men’s head coach is a level three certified coach and former national youth player who served last season.

The 2023 Republic CPL will run from August 16 to September 24. Amazon Warriors play their first match of the season on August 19 against St. Lucia Kings before tacking St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 24.

Amazon Warriors then battle Jamaica Tallawahs back-to-back on August 27 and September 2 respectively before going up against Trinbago Knight Riders on September 6 and Barbados Royals on September 10.

Amazon Warriors head home to the National Stadium, Providence where they face Patriots (September 13), Kings (September 14), Knight Riders (September 16), and Royals (September 17).

Providence will also host the Eliminator on September 19 followed by Qualifier One and Two on September 20 and 22. The final is set for September 24 at 19.00hrs.

