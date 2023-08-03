CJIA engages low-cost carriers to provide services to South America, Europe & Middle East

As the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) records a 14 per cent increase in passengers for the year so far when compared to 2022, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ramesh Ghir announced that talks are underway with low-cost carriers to provide services to and from South America, Europe, and the Middle East.

This, he added will further boost the airport’s connectivity and make it a more attractive destination for travelers.

In fact, the CJIA in a release stated that it has processed a total of 405,000 passengers in 2023 thus far – 50000 more than what was processed for the same period last year.

The increase in passenger numbers is due to the increased airlift by the existing carriers and the entrance of British Airways to the Guyana market in March.

However, passenger movements are projected to rise further when Sky Cana Airlines commence flight operations to Houston, Texas, and Canada.

In addition, 1.33 million kilograms of cargo were processed in 2023 compared to 2022. Cargo exports have increased by 450,000 kilograms or 54 per cent compared to last year.

The increase in cargo numbers is a result of increased imports in oilfield equipment and ship spares, while exports in agro-products increased exponentially. LATAM Cargo now provides freighter service between Houston, Miami, and Guyana and has moved 133,000 kilograms of cargo since May 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, said CJIA is poised to achieve unprecedented growth in the coming years. “The airport is a critical part of Guyana’s economic development and the government is committed to ensuring that it can meet the needs of the country’s growing economy.”

Further, Ghir stated that the airport is on track to achieving President Irfaan Ali’s prediction of one million passenger movement by 2025.

The Government of Guyana is currently working to automate the arrival and departure processes by introducing biometric kiosks and electronic gates. This project has commenced and is expected to be completed in early 2024.

