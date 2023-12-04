‘Fresh Start’ Initiative empowers youth, paving the way for a brighter future

A young man has recently joined the growing list of beneficiaries of the government’s transformative ‘Fresh Start’ initiative. This empowering programme has provided him with an electrical installation toolkit from the Ministry of Home Affairs, equipping him with the tools and resources to enhance his skills and embark on a path towards self-sufficiency.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally handed over the toolkit to the youth on Monday at the ministry’s headquarters in Brickdam, Georgetown.

The young man completed the electrical installation courses offered by the government during his sentence.

Coined by Minister Benn, the programme aims to reduce criminal recidivism and expand opportunities for occupational training, with a focus on ensuring inmates/juveniles develop the skills they need to secure jobs after their release.

“This milestone marks a significant achievement in its mission to curb recidivism and foster professional growth,” a release from the ministry said.

The young beneficiary, after receiving his toolkit extended heartfelt gratitude to the ministry and the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) for their unwavering support throughout his transformative journey.

“The ‘Fresh Start’ Initiative is a testament to the government’s commitment to rehabilitation, offering second chances and empowering individuals to embrace a future filled with promise and opportunity,” the release added.

Director of the Juvenile Justice Department, Joan Ann Edghill-Stuart, Administrator (ag) of the NOC, Shelton Daniels, and Instructor Charles Joseph were also present at the simple ceremony.

