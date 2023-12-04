Fatal Soesdyke accident: Man gets $1.6M bail as 2 drivers charged

Jonathan Bailey, a 27-year-old driver from Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway was today charged with ‘Causing Death by Dangerous Driving’, while Steffy Timmerman, a 27-year-old female of Kuru Kururu was charged with Unlicensed Driver and Breach of Insurance.

They were charged in relation to the death of pedestrian 52-year-old Vishnudat Ramilan, also known as “Sanko” of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, on Saturday.

They both appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court where n Bailey pleaded not guilty and was placed on $1,600,000 bail while Timmerman pleaded guilty and was fined $75,000.

The matter has been adjourned for court on December 28, 2023.

It was reported that on the day in question at about 18:25h, a motorcar bearing registration number PMM 2014, which was at the time being driven by the unlicensed woman, was heading east along the northern side of the highway.

While proceeding along her journey, she reportedly observed a male in the centre of the roadway and in an attempt to avoid him, she swerved but the right-side wing mirror collided with him.

This, however, resulted in the pedestrian falling onto the roadway and into the path of another motor car, PJJ 807, that was travelling at a fast rate.

Ramilan reportedly sustained injuries to his head and body. From reports received, he died on the spot.

