Former Jamaica PM Edward Seaga has died

Former Prime Minister of Jamaica Edward Seaga has died, the Jamaica Observer Online Edition has reported.

Seaga, who turned 89 today, is Jamaica’s fifth prime minister, from 1980 to 1989, and the leader of the JLP from 1974 to 2005 when he retired from active politics.

Since his retirement he has been an honorary distinguished fellow at the professorial level at The University of the West Indies, and also serves as chancellor of the University of Technology, Jamaica.

He fell ill earlier this month and was being treated in Miami, Florida, the Observer reported.