Arson suspected as Yarrowkabra sawmill goes up in flames  

A fire suspected to be an act of arson has completely destroyed Lumber Master Guyana Inc.- a sawmill at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. The fire reportedly started at about 1:30h.

Based on information received, the blaze was first spotted in the factory and quickly ravaged the living quarters of the General Manager, Khemraj Mangroo along with several vehicles and equipment.

Speaking with the Guyana Times on Tuesday, the still shaken manager explained that he was awakened by the loud sound of bottles being broken.

As he peeked through his bedroom window, he saw huge flames emanating from the factory. He explained that in order to run to safety, he removed a few louver panes from one of the windows and ran into the bushes.

Without hesitation, he informed his boss of the fire who in turned contacted the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). Mangroo stated that within minutes, the entire factory and living quarters were engulfed in flames. By the time the fire tender arrived at the scene, there was nothing left to be saved.

The General Manager posited that apart from the vehicles being destroyed, a tractor was also set on fire. This tractor, he noted was parked some 80 feet away from the factory.

A truck, tractor, pickup truck, loader, edger, two LT-70 sawmills were some of the equipment that were destroyed as a result of the fire. Mangroo estimated the losses to be in the millions. The insured establishment has about seven persons on its payroll.

Meanwhile, the fire officials and Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the inferno.