Man charged with murder of drinking buddy

A 37-year-old man was Tuesday charged for the murder of his drinking buddy, Eric Nurse, 24, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dexroy Garraway, known as “Bam Bam”, of Lower Enterprise, Pomeroon in Region Two was not required to plea to the indictable charge when it was read to him by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

The court heard that on May 22, 2019, Garraway murdered Nurse at Takutu Landing, Puruni Road.

Prosecutor Shellon Daniels said on the day in question, the accused was drinking at a shop in the presence of the now dead man.

Garraway subsequently went into a room that was occupied by a female. Moments later, the woman began to cry for help.

Reports are that Nurse rushed to render assistance. Nurse approached the accused and dragged him out of the room, when a scuffle occurred.

The woman, upon exiting the room, found Nurse lying face down in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Garraway was subsequently arrested and questioned, during which he confessed to stabbing Nurse eight times.

The court further heard that the accused was recently released from prison, after serving a two years sentence for wounding.

Garraway will be making his next court appearance at the Bartica Magistrates’ Courts on June 5, 2019.