Foreign Minister briefs Brazilian Counterpart on recent actions taken by Venezuela against Guyana

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd, on Friday held a virtual meeting with His Excellency Ernesto Araújo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Brazil to brief him on recent actions taken by Venezuela against Guyana in particular the recent decree issued by Venezuela.

He emphasized Guyana’s position of a peaceful resolution to the border controversy and further conveyed President Ali’s stance of relying on the International Court of Justice for a solution to the long-protracted situation.

Minister Araújo in turn, reiterated that his government did not recognise the validity of the decree as it was issued by an “illegitimate government”.

Brazil views such actions from the Venezuelan regime as troubling.

The Brazilian Foreign Minister reaffirmed his support to Guyana and urged for peaceful resolution through the International Court of Justice to ensure the peace of the region is not jeopardised.