Fallen tree crushes NWD cook to death

A North-West District (NWD) woman was killed on Wednesday after she was crushed by a falling tree in the backdam.

The dead woman has been identified as 32-year-old Domelley Cyrus of Port Kaituma, Water Front, NWD.

The incident occurred sometime around 14:00 at the Nessano Backdam NWD.

According to police reports, Cyrus started working as a cook with a 27-year-old on his four (4) inch dredge operation last week. On Wednesday, the woman was in the mining camp when a tree fell on the structure, leaving the cook motionless with injuries to the head.

The Police were summoned and the unconscious woman was escorted to the Port Kaituma District Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

The body is currently lying at Port Kaituma Mortuaria awaiting Post Mortem Examination.

Investigations are ongoing.