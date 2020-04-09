Food and Drug recalls substandard “Purcill” Hand Sanitizers

The Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) has issued an immediate recall of the “Purcill” hand sanitisers from the local market, due to its substandard quality.

This brand of hand sanitizers only has 0.53% alcohol, not 62% as stated on the labels.

The Department said this is way below the stipulated strength of at least 60% of alcohol as is required for efficacy. This constitutes a direct violation of the Laws of Guyana Food and Drug Act of 1971 Chapter 34:03 Section III Part 10 (1) and the Food and Drug Regulation of 1977 section 58 (2).

See full statement:

he Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) wishes to alert the general public of the immediate recall of the PURCILL Brand Hand Sanitizer from our local market.

The Department on 24thMarch 2020, received a consumer complaint regarding the sanitizer’s use and efficacy. A decision was taken by the department to analyze the product in our excise laboratory.

Our Excise Laboratory on the 26th March, 2020 issued results which revealed that the percentage (%) alcohol is only 0.53 % in the Purcill Brad Hand Sanitizer and not 62 % as stated on the label. This is way below the stipulated strength of at least 60% of alcohol as is required for efficacy.This constitutes a direct violation of the Laws of Guyana Food and Drug Act of 1971 Chapter 34:03 Section III Part 10 (1) and the Food and Drug Regulation of 1977 section 58 (2).

The Department was able to perused invoices furnished by Andrews Enterprise of Lot 00 Hadfield Street Worthmanville & 1 E ½ Durelane & Austin Street C/Ville, representing the sale of two thousand three hundred and fifty bottles (2350 X 237ml). The Department’s efforts to effect seizures of this product from the shelves of retail outlets and visits to the alleged distributors were stymied because of the current situation.

Consumers are therefore advised not to use this product since the expected results cannot be guaranteed, particularly for the sanitizing of hands during the Covid-19 Emergency. However, the alleged distributor(s) will be contacted and asked to make immediate contact with the department.

This product is purportedly made in China as claimed by the label “Made in China” and “Distributed by Congreat Enterprises Inc, Miami, FL-33178 U.S.A.” Manufactures and Importers of sanitizers are asked to ensure labels of sanitizing agent are dully approved by the department and obtained the necessary license or permits before releasing for sale on our local market.

Consumers are reminded to ensure that labels of sanitizers declare the percentage (%) alcohol and the name of all the active ingredients.