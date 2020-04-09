Guyana Budget and Policy Institute provides plan showing recount could be completed in 12 days

The Guyana Budget and Policy Institute (GBPI) is adamant that the national recount of the votes cast in the March 2 polls, could be accomplished within roughly twelve (12) days.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Wednesday, received a draft work plan from Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield that proposes a stunning 156 days to recount the ballots, something described as unacceptable by several stakeholders.

However, the GBPI, has since provided a draft plan which could see the exercise being completed within two weeks. The independent body is urging GECOM to seriously consider the plan and has pledged to offer the necessary technical and logistical support to ensure the process is completed in a credible, timely and transparent manner.

General and Regional Elections were held on March 2, 2020, and, to date, there has been no declaration of a winner. In fact, the electoral process has been marred by a number of irregularities, which some stakeholders argue are clear attempts at rigging.

There were 479,453 ballots cast at the 2020 general elections.

Following if the detailed plan being proposed by GBPI: