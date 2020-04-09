156-days recount timeline “grossly unacceptable” – Shuman, Hinds

The Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) along with Change Guyana have written Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), expressing their displeasure with the 156-days timeline proposed by Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield for the countrywide recount.

The 156-days timeline is “utterly and grossly unacceptable”, according to the LJP Presidential Candidate Lenox Shuman and Change Guyana’s Chairman Nigel Hinds.

See full letter sent to the GECOM Chairperson:

Re: Recount of Votes cast in 2 March 2020 Elections

In reference to the above subject matter, we, the undersigned parties hereby wish to express our view that the timeline proposed by CEO of GECOM, Mr. Lowenfield is utterly and grossly unacceptable.

Madam Chair, we draw your attention to the no confidence motion passed on 21 December 2018 and the implications that followed as a consequence of that being considered validly passed by the CCJ, Guyana’s highest court – a ruling that we are certain did not escape a fine and fair former Jurist as yourself.

We wish to remind you that Article 106(6) of the Constitution of Guyana states: “The Cabinet including the President shall resign if the Government is defeated by the vote of a majority of all the elected members of the National Assembly on a vote of confidence.”

Our Country has therefore been without constitutional office bearers in the Executive for over 16 months and the effects are no doubt starting to bear down on the nation as demonstrated by our inability to secure international funding and support to combat COVID-19.

With due consideration of the dire need to be expeditious in concluding these elections, we are of the view that the plan presented by the Guyana Budget and Policy Institute (GBPI) is executable and would serve to see this country returning to a state of democratic and constitutional compliance in the shortest time possible.

We have attached with this letter, the plan as presented by the GBPI for your consideration and are also seeking an audience to discuss as necessary.

Further Madam, we wish to iterate that as key stakeholders, we as new parties are resolute that no plan should be finalized without our opportunity to input into it. We look forward to your most timely response on the matter.