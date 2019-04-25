Fire destroys home at Durban Backlands

A fire of unknown origin destroyed a house at Durban Backlands, leaving a mother and her two children homeless.

Mia Ritchie, a broadcaster at the National Communications Network (NCN), said she was at work at around 12:45hrs when her neighbours informed her of the fire.

Ritche told INews that she has been unable to count her losses and is still struggling to come to grips with what happened.

Ritchie and her two children, aged 11 and 9, are now homeless, after living in the house they called home for about seven years.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene promptly were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby houses, which included President David Granger’s home.