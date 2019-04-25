21-Y-O dies after car crashes into fence at La Jalousie

A 21-year-old man lost his life this morning after the motorcar he was travelling in crashed into a concrete fence at La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Dead is Vickram ‘Andy’ Ramraj or Tuschen Old Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Dead: Vickram Ramraj The damaged concrete fence The car turned turtle after crashing into the concrete fence.

Reports are that Ramraj and Nafeeza Abrahim, 31, of Parika, EBE, were passengers of the vehicle driven by a 20-year-old resident of Tuschen, EBE at the time of the accident at around 01:00hrs.

The vehicle, which was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road, allegedly at a fast rate, reportedly veered south off the road and collided with the fence, after which it turned-turtle.

The three occupants were rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. Ramraj was treated and transferred to the GPHC where he succumbed to his injuries at about 05:15hrs.

Abrahim is presently admitted in a semi-conscious condition at the WDRH while, the driver who is in custody, was treated and later discharged. Police said he was tested and found above the legal alcohol limit.