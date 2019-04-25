Man, 58, feared drowned in Demerara River

A 58-year-old man has reportedly drowned while he was taking a bath in the Demerara River in the vicinity of the Omai Wharf, Linden.

The incident took place at around 17:45hrs on Wednesday.

Mohamed Rasheed of Number 11 Village, Berbice was said to have been guarding heavy duty equipment when he reportedly proceeded to take a bath in the Demerara River at Wismar.

However, he is said to have encountered difficulties due to the strong current of the tide. Other employees reportedly saw this and tried to render assistance with the aid of life jackets, however they did not manage to save him.

Rasheed is said to have disappeared under water despite their efforts.

His body has not yet been recovered. The search continues.