Fire destroys Herstelling house; arson confirmed

Two persons are now homeless after a fire confirmed to be an act of arson destroyed their Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) house last evening.

The Fire Service said at around 19:00pm, they received a call about the inferno and water tenders from the West Ruinveldt and Diamond Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the location.

“Upon arrival, firefighters saw a two-storey wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames,” the fire service said.

The building was owned by 64-year-old Maharanie Mohan, which she occupied along with 61-year-old Ramesh Pritipaul.

As a result of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed, leaving the duo homeless.

“The fire was the result of a malicious setting by unknown person(s),” the fire service has since determined.

Meanwhile, also affected by the blaze were two houses located at Lots 398 and 400 Third Street, Herstelling.

Due to radiated heat from the building of origin, a quantity of PVC ceiling, guttering, telephone cable, windows, tiles from the houses were damaged.

--- ---