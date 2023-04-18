Essequibo pastor freed of rape charge

Collin Samuels, a pastor at the People’s Restoration Ministries in Essequibo Coast, who was accused of drugging and raping a female, today walked out of the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court a free man.

“Pastor Sammy” was first charged in August 2022 for the offence and was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 bail by Magistrate Esther Sam.

However, during the preliminary inquiry, Samuels was represented by Attorney Bernard DaSilva who subsequently made a no-case submission which was upheld by Magistrate Sam when the case was called up today.

As such, Samuels was discharged from the charges.

Police had stated that on April 2, 2022, Pastor Samuels gave the victim something to drink, after which she felt dizzy and requested to be taken home.

Instead, pastor allegedly raped her. A Police report was filed which led to Samuels being arrested and charged.

