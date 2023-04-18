HJ introduces “Party Cashless” system for Genesis Band launch events

In an effort to improve security and eliminate the hassle of carrying cash, Hits and Jams Entertainment is rolling out a cashless system at some of its upcoming events.

The new “Party Cashless” system allows customers to load money onto a digital wallet on their band, which they can then use to make purchases at “Stinging Nettles” on Thursday, May 25, and “Soca and Wine” on Sunday, May 28.

This means that instead of paying for drinks or services with physical cash, attendees could use their bands to make payments.

Customers can purchase the Party Cashless bands online at HJExperience.com. You can then choose your individual events or season passes. Then you can easily load money into your cashless account at a minimum of US$25.

“You must then show receipt at any of our authorised Cashless locations and you will receive your physical band loaded with your Cashless account information on it. Patrons can then use their Party Cashless Band to purchase drinks and food within the venue,” HJ noted in a release.

This, the release added, creates a seamless and convenient experience for customers, since they would not have to worry about carrying cash or cards.

The system would likely also provide real-time updates on the attendee’s spending, so they can keep track of their expenses and budget accordingly.

“The benefits of a cashless party system include increased security, faster transactions, safety, security and greater convenience for attendees. With digital payments, there is less risk of theft or loss compared to carrying physical cash. Additionally, transactions can be processed more quickly, reducing wait times for attendees and improving the overall efficiency of the event.”

Director of Hits and Jams, Rawle Ferguson stated “It’s safe and secure. You don’t need to be walking around with bulging pockets or a bulky purse. With Party Cashless, there’s no need for physical cash and there’s no chance of losing your hard-earned money. It’s less of a burden, all you have to do is swipe and order.”

Overall, Party Cashless has the potential to revolutionise the way people party in Guyana, which will undoubtedly enhance the experience for attendees and organisers alike.

