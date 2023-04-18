Guyana to host over 1000 troops for Tradewinds 2023

More than 1000 troops are set to arrive for Tradewinds 2023 – an exercise which will see Guyana being better prepared to counter regional and security threats.

This year, disaster response, humanitarian assistance, and regional training capacity will also be bolstered. It is the third time Guyana is hosting Tradewinds as stakeholders hosted their final planning conference this week.

As of now, 17 countries have confirmed participation, along with allied nations and organisations such as the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the Regional Security System (RSS), Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) and Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

Major Jaime Castello of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) at a press conference on Monday stated that two new operations were added this year: oil spill operation led through the Civil Defence Commission in the Berbice River and a flooding operation in the Kwakwani area.

“It will have more than 1000 troops involving Guyanese and other partnering nations. Guyana stands to have the largest contingent to benefit from that training as well too…What makes Tradewinds 2023 different is that we are doing the same traditional security-type training as well as incorporating two humanitarian and disaster relief operations,” Major Castello outlined.

US Major Benjamin Leger shared that this support is designed to expand the Region’s capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises.

Major Leger noted, “It just echoes the United States’ enduring promise and commitment to the Region through the strengthening of partnerships, strengthening of security and defence and respect for human rights and fundamental rights. It’s the third year that Guyana has hosted in the 39th year of history.”

Tradewinds is a Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved, US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)-sponsored, joint Caribbean-focused exercise held annually.

Since 1984, it was designed to expand the Region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs); enhance the ability to defend Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ); increase readiness; promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into the force; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter IUU fishing activities.

The foreign military interaction exercise is focused on maritime interdiction, ground security, and multinational staff training which supports SOUTHCOM’s Campaign Plan.

Tradewinds 2023 scenarios include countering Transnational Criminal Organisations (TO) and Violent Extremist Organisations (VEO) to increase interoperability, help finalise the Caribbean Community SOPs, enhance regional collaboration and stability, and increase response effectiveness to security threats common to the Region. Guyana hosted the exercise last in 2021.

Apart from Guyana, countries welcomed to participate are Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Dominica, Dominican Republic, United Kingdom, France, Grenada, Jamaica, Mexico, Netherlands, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

