Karasabai farmer dies in motorcycle incident

A 57-year-old farmer of Karasabai Village, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) on Sunday evening died in an accident which occurred along the Shiwan Access Road, South Pakaraima District.

Dead is Mikey Francisco, who was at the time operating a Brazilian registered motorcycle, NAR 8584.

The man was returning home from his farm on the motorcycle, which was not equipped with a headlamp. Whilst in the vicinity of the Shiwan Access Road, approaching the Shiwan Bridge, the man lost control of the bike and collided with the rail of the bridge.

As a result of the collision, the man along with the motorcycle fell off of the bridge, into the creek on some rocks with the motorcycle landing on top of the injured man, pinning him down.

At about 13:45hrs on Monday, relatives who went in search of the 57-year-old man, found him in the creek in a motionless state with the motorcycle on both of his legs.

The man was picked up and taken to the Karasabai District Hospital, where he was examined by a medical practitioner who immediately referred him to the Lethem Regional Hospital.

Francisco was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

