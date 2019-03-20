Farmer charged with attempted murder for attacking wife

The farmer who brutally attacked his reputed wife on February 24 2019, was on Wednesday charged with attempted murder.

Fazal Osman, 39, of Mahaica, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Courts. He was not required to plea to the indictable offence.

Osman was remanded to prison and he will make his next appearance on March 5 at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court.

Vashti Mahase, 22, barely escaped with her life on the day of the attack.

She was accompanied by a Rural Constable to Osman’s home to serve him with a restraining order when he whipped out his cutlass and dealt her several chops to her face, hand, back and about the body. As the attack was launched on the woman, the Rural Constable reportedly ran away.

It took police several days after the incident before the suspect was found and arrested.