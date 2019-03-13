Police yet to apprehend farmer who brutally attacked wife

After barely escaping death, Vashti Mahase, 22, who was brutally chopped on February 24 by her 35-year-old lover, Fazil Oosman, of Lima Dam, Mahaica, is still living in fear as police are yet to apprehend her attacker.

The woman, a mother of two, spends each day trying not to replay the incident in her head.

Police in C Division (East Coast Demerara) are said to be making every effort to apprehend the attacker, who lost his temper when the woman told him she wanted to end the relationship.

He reportedly carried out the brutal attack on the woman leaving her with broken bones and several chop indentations on her head and other parts of her body.

The Divisional Commander, Calvin Brutus, in a brief interview on Tuesday said that the police followed all the leads they were given but were still unable to make an arrest.

“What we have done so far is since the discharge of the victim from the hospital we’ve been doing sporadic visits via our patrols to where they are living,” he assured.