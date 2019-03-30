Escaped juvenile “walks back” into NOC, 5 still on run

One of the six male teens who escaped from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC), located at Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast on Tuesday last, has voluntarily returned to the correctional facility.

This was confirmed by Commander of “G” Division (Essequibo Coast, Essequibo Islands), Senior Superintendent Khali Pareshram, who said that law enforcement officials are still on the hunt for the remaining five juveniles.

He told the INews that although the six inmates had escaped from the NOC between March 25 and March 26, 2019, a report was only made to the police about the incident on Friday, March 29.

On Tuesday, around 08:00h, four males escaped by scaling the fence surrounding the juvenile correctional facility.

Additionally, in the afternoon around 17:30h, two more male teens, crawled through a dried up koker in the compound and escape.

This incident comes less than two weeks after 24 teenagers who were being housed at this holding centre in Region Two, escaped from the facility.

Reports are that around 19:30h the discovery was made that 17 males and seven females made good their escape even with three security officers and their dorm mothers and fathers in the building.

According to the police, investigations revealed that the females opened a Southern door in their dormitory and tied five sheets together then threw the knotted sheets over the Western fence of the compound in order to escape. (Kristen Macklingam)