‘Suspicious’ passenger nabbed in bus with cannabis

A young man is now in the lock-ups after he was caught with a quantity of cannabis in his possession while travelling in public transportation.

The 24-year-old male who hails from New Amsterdam, Berbice, was a passenger in a minibus that was traversing the East Coast Demerara (ECD) roadway when he was nabbed by the police.

Reports are that around 15:00h on Friday, ranks of the Guyana Police Force stopped the minibus along the Vigilance Public Road, ECD, when the discovery was made.

INews understands that the young man was reportedly acting in a suspicious manner, resulting in the police conducting a search of the bag he was carrying. This led to the police unearthing four taped parcels of cannabis, weighing 1,945.5 grams in total.

The suspect was immediately arrested and is presently being processed for Court.