ERC probing “dangerous” social media post attributed to Cathy Hughes

See full statement from the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC)

ERC INVESTIGATING DANGEROUS SOCIAL MEDIA POST ALLEGEDLY ATTRIBUTED TO CATHY HUGHES

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), has immediately commenced an investigation, having been made aware of a social media post calling for an undesirable and dangerous action which can potentially impact negatively on ethnic relations. The post purportedly emanated from former Minister of Communications and current Member of Parliament for the APNU/AFC coalition, Mrs. Cathy Hughes.

As part of the process, Mrs. Hughes was asked to provide an explanation. She disassociated herself from the post in question and indicated that her social media comments on another matter were doctored to derive the post that led to much concern.

The Commission will continue its investigation to first ascertain the authenticity of the post and then decide on any action that may be deemed necessary.

Having only yesterday (December 15) concluded the first round of a national conversation on how ethnic relations can be improved, the Commission reiterates that any form of incitement or race hate, has no place in our society and encourages all to refrain and be responsible when making public comments.

Ethnic Relations Commission

December 16, 2020