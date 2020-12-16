Several injured in 5-vehicle smash-up in West Berbice

Several persons are now injured following a five-vehicle accident which occurred this morning along the Rising Sun Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident is motorcar PLL 5896 which was being driven by 23-year-old Odinga Hercules, a police constable attached to the Traffic Department at the Cove and John Police Station. Within that vehicle was 15-year-old Shania Giddings, a student of Presidents’ College.

The other vehicles are motorcar HB 6383 which was being driven by 40-year-old Delroy Fraser of New Amsterdam Berbice; and motorcar HC 7137 which was being driven by 32-year-old Kellon James of Georgetown. Motorcar HC 1737 had two occupants; Rebecca Crossman, 52, and Thandie Crossman, 27.

Also involved in the accident are motorcar PYY 9093 which was being driven by 26-year-old Osricks Reynolds; and minibus BYY 2757 which was being driven by 29-year-old Delroy Lawrence.

Reports are that motorcar PLL 5896 was proceeding east along the northern side of the road at a fast rate of speed, behind the minibus and motorcar HC 7137.

In the process of overtaking the vehicles, motorcar PLL 5896 collided with HC 7137, causing it to hit the rear of the minibus. Motorcar PLL 5896 then collided with motorcar HB 6383 and PYY 9093, and then eventually crashed into a utility pole.

As a result of the collision, the drivers and occupants of motorcars PLL 5896 and HC 7137 received injuries about their bodies.

They were picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital and then later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital for treatment.

Rebecca Crossman and Thandie Crossman were admitted for fractured hips, Odinga Hercules for a fractured right foot, Shaina Giddings for a fractured right arm, and Kellon James for observation.