The total Covid-19 cases recorded in Guyana since the first case was detected back in March now stands at 6,016.

This is after 43 new cases were detected in the last 24-hour, according to the Ministry of Health’s daily dashboard.

There are currently seven persons in the Intensive Care Unit, 36 in institutional isolation, 630 in home isolation, and 16 in institutional quarantine.

The number of deaths now stands at 158 while the number of persons who have recovered is 5185.