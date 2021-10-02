Electrician’s murder: Dead suspects identified

Police have identified the two suspects who were this evening killed during a shoot-out with ranks at Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

They are Quacy Jupiter called “Ding Docker” and David Smith called “Burlyn”.

In a brief statement to the media, Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Communications Unit Mark Ramotar confirmed that the now dead men were suspects in the robbery attack and murder committed on electrician Joshua Denny, 19.

He said ranks were acting on intelligence received when they confronted the suspects at the UG Access Road.

Ramotar also confirmed that a firearm as well as eight rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered from one of the suspects.

Investigations are ongoing.

Denny died on Thursday at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was shot twice by motorcycle bandits during a robbery near his home.

The young man, who was expecting his first child, was robbed of a gold chain worth some $170,000.

He was on his way to work when he was confronted by the bandits.