Breaking News: Duo suspected of killing young electrician shot dead

Two men were this evening killed during a shoot-out with police at Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

Reports are that the men were suspects in relation to the murder during the course of a robbery committed on 19-year-old Joshua Denny of Festival City, Georgetown.

They were killed by police who were conducting an operation at the UG Access Road at around 18:00hrs.

Head of the Communications Unit at the Guyana Police Force Mark Ramotar confirmed that the suspects are dead.

Their names have not yet been released to the public.

Denny died on Thursday at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was shot twice by motorcycle bandits during a robbery near his home.

The young man, who was expecting his first child, was robbed of a gold chain worth some $170,000.

He was on his way to work when he was confronted by the bandits.