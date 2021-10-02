Senior cop escapes roadblock, but later busted with ganja, ammo

A Deputy Superintendent of Police was last evening arrested after he drove away from a roadblock at Helena No.2 Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and was later found to have illegal drugs and ammunition in his possession.

In a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), it was explained that at around 21:15h on Friday, ranks at the roadblock stopped the motorcar which was being driven by the senior cop.

In fact, the vehicle had earlier eluded a police patrol which was set up in the regional police division.

When the vehicle encountered the roadblock, the police patrol arrived and informed the officers on the ground what had transpired.

As a result, the senior cop drove away from the roadblock in a bid to escape.

However, he was pursued by the ranks and was later intercepted at Lima Dam, Mahaica, ECD.

A search of the vehicle found 9.4kg of marijuana as well as 2 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

As such, the senior cop was arrested and the vehicle was lodged as investigations continue.