“They didn’t have to kill he!” – family demands justice for 19-Y-O killed during robbery

“They didn’t have to kill he!” Those were the cries of family members of 19-year-old Joshua Denny, who was killed during a robbery as he was waiting on public transportation a short distance from his home at Festival City, Georgetown.

Denny, an electrician, was shot at around 06:30hrs this morning by two men on a motorcycle who robbed him of his gold chain.

He was shot to his chest and died whilst undergoing an emergency surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Denny was the only son of four children. When this publication visit the family, his mother was inconsolable.

His sister, Felicia, during an interview with media operatives, explained that she was heading to work, when she heard a neighbour raising an alarm.

“He run out to go and catch the bus same time I coming out to catch a car, the man over deh just said yuh brother get shoot,” she recalled.

The woman said from reports received, the bandits also tried to rob her brother of his phone.

“All he did saying is they shoot he and they rob he, they take he chain and apparently like they did want he phone because the lady, somebody else who was there, say that they hold on to he pockets because they did want he phone,” the sister explained.

She added that whilst rushing her brother to the hospital, he kept saying that he will not survive.

“We go in the bus to take him to the hospital, all he keep saying is he can’t make it,” the sister cried.

With the killers at large, the family is calling for a proper investigation to be conducted so that the right perpetrators can be penalised – and justice served.

“Joshua very respectable, he quiet, anything you call Joshua for he’s there. I don’t know why they couldn’t shoot he in he foot and go long, you had to shoot he in he heart and kill he?” one of his aunts contended.

“I want justice. I, myself is a victim of robbery, December [last] we get stick up at gunpoint, they could’ve stick he up and gone, they didn’t have to kill he!” the aunt expressed.

Denny was expecting his first child with his girlfriend. Investigations are ongoing.