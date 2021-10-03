Investigations launched into death of teacher at NA Hospital – MOH

STATEMENT FROM THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH

(October 02, 2021) – The Ministry of Health regrettably informs the public of a maternal death that occurred on September 30th, 2021 at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, East Berbice- Corentyne.

The patient was 22 years of age and a resident of Region 10. She was previously receiving

antenatal care at the Calcuni Health Centre in the Berbice River but was later admitted to New Amsterdam Hospital on September 28, 2021 for induction of labour due to late term pregnancy.

The patient would have had a Ceasarian Section during which she went into Cardiac Arrest. Despite strenuous efforts, resuscitation failed.

The Post Mortem was done and both internal and external investigations have commenced.

The neonate however is presently stable.

The Ministry of Health and the Regional Health Authority of Region Six are deeply saddened by this event and express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

We remain available to answer any questions the relatives may have regarding the deceased.