The burnt body of an elderly woman was last evening discovered in the backyard of her Hope Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) home suspected to have been murdered and set alight.

The dead woman has been identified as Bhagwandai Deonarine.

She reportedly lived alone at the time of her demise. While information is sketchy, the police are working on the theory that the woman might have been killed by an intruder.

Investigations are ongoing.