CJIA employee dies in Soesdyke smash-up

An employee attached to the Civil Aviation Department (CAD) of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport was on Sunday evening killed following an accident on the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Dead is 25-year-old Colin Bourne.

While information about the fatal accident remain sketchy, INews understands that it involved two minibuses and the motorcycle Bourne was riding at the time.

Bourne was employed as a “Red Cap” at the airport for the past several years. An investigation has been launched as both minibus drivers are under arrest.