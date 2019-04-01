Woman wanted for 2009 murder  

The Police have issued a wanted bulletin for Milaimi Alli for questioning in relation to the murder of Ramzan Ali which was committed between July 11 and 12, 2009 at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara.

The last known addresses of the 50-year-old woman are Lot 29 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara; Gordon Street, Kitty Georgetown and 107-15 110th Richmond Hill, Queens New York.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest Alli is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2407, 225-2694, 229-2019, 229-2289, 227-1149, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with confidence.