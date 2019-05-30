El Dorado Offshore, ExxonMobil recruit Guyanese trainees

El Dorado Offshore and Ramps Logistics has partnered with US oil-giant, ExxonMobil to recruit 12 rig clerk trainees for the oil and gas industry.

Recruitment Director, Natasha Jairam-Abai explained that this is the third batch of individuals to benefit from this type of training.

This batch consists of 12 candidates, half of whom are women.

The candidates will undergo 10 weeks of training at four different locations in both theoretical and practical assessments.

From Guyana, they will move to Trinidad and Tobago and then onto one of the drill ships, as part of the exercise to forge their skills in all areas.

“We’re committed to local content development for Guyana. As such, this programme has been rolled out with Exxon’s support. Over the progression of the next 10 weeks, these candidates will go from four different locations which is the Guyana office, GYSBI (Guyana Shore Base Incorporated), our Trinidad office and the Noble Bob Douglas drillship,” Jairam-Abai explained.

El Dorado Offshore sent its first batch of recruits back in 2017, in efforts to provide the human resources demands of the oil industry. Presently, it has deployed many persons to serve the industry. Some are stationed right in Guyana while others have been placed on supply vessels and countries as far as Singapore.

Guyana is expected to extract first oil in 2020.