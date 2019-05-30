Plaisance man pretends to be cop, collects $75,000 to help drop divorce case

Sherwin Prince, 44, of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) has allegedly pretended to be a police officer in order to wrongfully solicit money from a man, under the pretext of helping him with a divorce case.

Prince appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty Wednesday at the Georgetown Magistrates Courts.

He was accused of scamming a man of G$75,000 by pretending to be a Police Officer.

The charge alleged that between May 22 and May 23, 2019 at Georgetown with intent to defraud, he obtained the money from Ewart Mathild, by pretending that he was in a position to have a divorce matter dismissed.

Prince, who did not have legal representation, was released on $60,000; the case was adjourned to June 19, 2019.

The court heard that Mathild is currently before the Georgetown High Court involved in a divorce matter and he was reportedly approached by Prince, who pretended to be a Police Officer and claimed that he could have the matter dismissed for $100,000.

The victim paid $75,000 to Prince and promised to pay the difference later. Mathild later made inquiries about Prince and when he realised that he was scammed, he reported the matter to the Police.

Prince was arrested during a sting operation.