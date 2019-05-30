Carnegie School of Home Economics recognised for quality service

The Carnegie School of Home Economics has been recognised for its years of quality service within the food industry.

On Tuesday, May 28, British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn hosted a tea party at his residence where students of the school displayed several delightful dishes.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Vice Principal of the school, Mryna Lee highlighted that the institution has come a long way and has improved its standards in the area of food and nutrition.

“We work to bring out the best in each dish, it is not just a school for cooking, but our students are thought the fundamentals of Home Economics also. Presently, we are working to introduce two major competency-based programmes, which will cover housekeeping and care for the elderly,” she pointed out.

The Vice Principal boasted that the institute is in existence for more than 86 years with high credibility concerning its service delivery, with commendation from several the government and private sector organisations.

The British High Commissioner praised the school for providing satisfactory service at his place of residence, with students mastering proposed British cuisines.

“We all know of the high-end dining spots and give respectable credit to the cuisines but the Carnegie School of Home Economics belongs to Guyana and its people and I want to say what they put out is pure talent and skills,” he emphasised. [Extracted from DPI]